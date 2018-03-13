Geo.tv

Time Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
Web Desk

Rumman Raees ruled out of remainder of PSL 3

By
Web Desk

Time Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Rumman Raees has been ruled out of remainder of PSL 3

SHARJAH: Islamabad United’s Rumman Raees has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition due to a knee injury he sustained earlier in the tournament.

“Islamabad United pacer Rumman Raees has returned home and will not take any further part in [PSL 2018]. Rumman injured his knee while fielding in Sharjah and will now go through a recovery process back home,” the PSL tweeted today.

According to the franchise, team physio Errol Alcott discussed the left-arm pacer’s injury with a knee specialist who reviewed Raees, and they concluded that while he has improved a lot, his knee is not holding up to the heavy load on landing impact during bowling.

Rumman has been advised rest for a complete recovery.

The 26-year-old had to be stretchered off the ground during the match against Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah on February 28, after his right-leg knee stuck on the ground while saving a boundary.

