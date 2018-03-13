Imad Wasim back in Karachi Kings camp after recovering from concussion

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018
DUBAI: Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim has re-joined the squad after recovering from a mild concussion he suffered while diving to take a catch in the match against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.
The captain had to be stretchered off after he tumbled backwards to grab a catch of Sohail Khan, hitting his head on the ground as he completed the brilliant catch.
The left-arm spinner was taken to hospital, where he was kept under observation for 24 hours. He was declared 'stable' soon after, but was said to have had a mild concussion.
The Karachi Kings management will make a decision on whether he would play the next match, during the next 24 hours.
Karachi play their next match on March 15 against Peshawar Zalmi.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|8
|12
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|8
|10
|KARACHI KINGS
|8
|9
|MULTAN SULTANS
|10
|9
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|8
|6
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|8
|4