Latest week of PSL 3: Top 10 moments to remember

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
Maria Shamim

Latest week of PSL 3: Top 10 moments to remember

By
Maria Shamim

Time Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition is under way in full force, and has produced some of the most incredible and entertaining cricket a fan could ask for.

From batting fireworks to match-winning sixers to the rise of Shaheen Shah Afridi, here are some unforgettable moments from the most recent week of PSL 3:

Batting blitzkrieg

As the tournament has progressed, the wickets have turned a shade friendlier for the batsmen – which is why we saw some brilliant batting performances during the past week.

Islamabad United opener Luke Ronchi smashed the fastest fifty in PSL history against Karachi Kings on March 4, bringing up the feat off just 22 balls. He ended up scoring 71 off 37 balls in that match – which was the biggest individual score of the tournament until it was surpassed by Sohaib Maqsood. 

Sohaib Maqsood of Multan Sultans blasted 85* off 42 balls against Peshawar Zalmi, steering his side to a 19-run win. 

Sohaib Maqsood acknowledges the crowd

More of the batting fireworks came from JP Duminy of Islamabad United (73* off 54 against Peshawar Zalmi) and Joe Denly of Karachi Kings (78 off 55 against Multan Sultans).

'The Smash Brothers'

What do you call Shane Watson and Kevin Pietersen punishing the bowlers together? 'The Smash Brothers'! 

The duo demolished Karachi Kings, with Watson hitting 90* off 58 balls and KP doing the rest with 52 off 34. 

Smash brothers?!?!

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on

Hassan Khan's match-winning 6

Pakistan's U-19 captain Hassan Khan has had some great moments in his career, but that huge, huge 6 that he hit to seal the match for his team is something he's not going to be forgetting anytime soon. 

Quetta Gladiators needed 22 off 12 balls against Multan Sultans, which came down to 9 off 9, then 9 off 6, then 3 off 2. And SIX!

An overwhelmed Hassan Khan was embraced by Sir Vivian Richards, who couldn't have asked for a better birthday present for himself.

Rahat Ali's send-off to Imad Wasim

A hilarious moment that stuck with the fans was Rahat Ali's condescending send-off to Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim as Quetta Gladiators neared a record-breaking win. 

Shaheen Afridi's destructive 5-fer 

Nobody is forgetting that magical spell by Shaheen Shah Afridi anytime soon. It was pure destruction as the 17-year-old ripped through Multan Sultans batting to give Lahore Qalandars their first win of the season. 

The Player-of-the-Match dazzled with figures of 3.4-1-4-5.

Misbah trolls Wahab Riaz 

The ever-expressionless Misbah stunned his fans when he taunted Wahab Riaz on the pacer's horse-shoe moustache. 

Raise your hands if you want more trolling from the skipper!

Zafar Gohar's spin magic

Remember the name: Zafar Gohar. The leg-spinner burst to recognition when he marked his PSL 3 debut with three wickets against Peshawar Zalmi.

The turn he generated, leaving Darren Sammy clueless, is already being hailed as the best delivery of the tournament. 

Afridi vs Afridi 

A 38-year-old Afridi up against a 17-year-old Afridi. Who would've thought? It was a great battle, but it didn't last long. 

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Shahid Afridi, 1st ball, SIX. 

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Shahid Afridi, 2nd ball, OUT.

What followed next left us speechless. Shaheen Shah bowled over the fans' hearts when he stopped just short of celebrating, out of respect for the older Afridi. 

The no-ball, and the chaos 

Out. Celebrations. No-ball. Super Over. Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings was one of the greatest T20 matches of all time. 

In an amusing déjà vu to Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball to Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2017 final, Usman Khan Shinwari set off a comedy of errors when he bowled a no-ball off the last ball of the match. 

What followed were several minutes of chaos, as umpires whispered, commentators screamed, the crowd roared and the players stood looking clueless. 

and the Super Over...

It went down to the Super Over, and fans couldn't have asked for a more thrilling one. Lahore edged out Karachi, thanks to Sunil Narine's wonderful bowling and Mitchell McClenaghan's heart-stopping catch.

Also read: Coolest (and bizarre) celebrations you can only see in PSL

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 8 12
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 8 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 8 4

