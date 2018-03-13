Pakistani-American doctors ready to work with PCB on players' fitness

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Pakistani-American doctors ready to work with PCB on players' fitness

By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Time Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Dr Kashif Ansari works as an oncologist and hematologist in Houston, Texas and is also associated with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is focused on improving the fitness of its cricketers and Pakistani-American doctors are ready to assist the board in this task.

In an interview with Geo News, Dr Kashif Ansari, who is associated with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, said cricketers need to realize that they cannot take their fitness issues to the ground.

“It is because of this that players fall victim to serious injuries after one or two games,” said Dr Ansari, who works as an oncologist and hematologist in Houston, Texas.

Hassan Ali, Rumman Raees, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Shahid Afridi, Misbahul Haq, and Chris Lynn were among the PSL players who faced fitness issues this season.

Dr Ansari expressed concern over the standard of players' fitness. "This is not just a problem for our young cricketers. This is a crucial problem for the entire team," he said.

"The fitness levels of the eighth, ninth, or tenth ranked teams probably have better fitness than the level at which the Pakistan cricket team plays. We tend not to give fitness the same importance that it receives in modern day cricket."

He gave three recommendations to the PCB for improving players' fitness.

“First, a fitness model, similar to what is being used in the US in different sports including basketball, football, and soccer,” he said.

“Secondly, doctors and fitness trainers who are affiliated with US and Canadian teams should be brought together in a group and so that our players can seek their help on a one-on-one basis.

“Third, dieticians and nutritionists should help our players with their diet and sleeping schedules," he added, offering free-of-cost services of US doctors and emphasizing the need to educate players about fitness.

Talking about Zalmi’s performance so far, Dr Ansari said Javed Afridi has provided the best platform for budding cricketers by bringing legends like Younus Khan, Saqlain Mushtaq and Zaheer Abbas together.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars face off in Sharjah tonight

Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars face off in Sharjah tonight

PSL 3 final tickets to go on sale tonight

PSL 3 final tickets to go on sale tonight

United earlier struggled as it was searching for winning formula: Ronchi

United earlier struggled as it was searching for winning formula: Ronchi
Which teams make it to the PSL playoffs? Here are the scenarios

Which teams make it to the PSL playoffs? Here are the scenarios

Pollard's 73 in vain as United qualify for playoffs

Pollard's 73 in vain as United qualify for playoffs
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 8 12
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 8 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 8 4

@geonews_sport

@psl2018