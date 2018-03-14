Which teams make it to the PSL playoffs? Here are the scenarios

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Which teams make it to the PSL playoffs? Here are the scenarios

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

United's win on Tuesday has kept Zalmi's hopes still alive in the tournament; Kings and Sultans anxiously await the outcome of 27th match on Thursday between Karachi and Peshawar

DUBAI: Islamabad United's epic win against Multan Sultans in the league match of Pakistan Super League has kept Peshawar Zalmi's hopes alive in the tournament.

The win means that Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have now confirmed their places in the top four, while two other teams – Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans – will be waiting for the outcome of the 27th match on Thursday between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

If Kings manage to beat Zalmi, then the line-up for the play-offs and eliminators will be completed, with United, Gladiators, Sultans, and Kings in the top four.

Pollard’s 73 in vain as United qualify for playoffs

United's 33-run win over Sultans also sends Quetta Gladiators through to the playoffs

But, if Zalmi manages to beat Kings, then Karachi and Multan will have to wait further until Zalmi's next match.

Zalmi will be playing its last league match against Qalandars on Friday. If Qalandars win that match, then the above mentioned four teams will go through. If Zalmi win both of their remaining two games, it will move forward to the next playoffs, leaving Karachi and Multan to wait for the result of last league match of PSL3.

And, the last league match will be between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

It will be all advantage to Karachi. If they win, they’re through. Even if they don’t, they’ll have to try their best to score as much as possible to be able to pass Multan Sultans on NRR, as a Kings defeat scenario would see them tied with Sultans with 9 points each.

McCullum breaks silence on what went wrong for Qalandars in PSL3

The former Kiwi captain said that what frustrated him the most was not the results but lack of application by the team

So, PSL 2018 is still open for at least three teams. While Qalandars are already out of the race, and with Gladiators and United through to the next round, Kings, Zalmi, and Sultans are eyeing the remaining two spots.

However, Multan doesn't have any more opportunities left in the tournament and their survival depends on the results of Zalmi's and Kings' remaining matches in the tournament.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars face off in Sharjah tonight

Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars face off in Sharjah tonight

PSL 3 final tickets to go on sale tonight

PSL 3 final tickets to go on sale tonight

United earlier struggled as it was searching for winning formula: Ronchi

United earlier struggled as it was searching for winning formula: Ronchi
Pollard's 73 in vain as United qualify for playoffs

Pollard's 73 in vain as United qualify for playoffs
Pakistani-American doctors ready to work with PCB on players' fitness

Pakistani-American doctors ready to work with PCB on players' fitness
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 8 12
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 8 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 8 4

@geonews_sport

@psl2018