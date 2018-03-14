Which teams make it to the PSL playoffs? Here are the scenarios

United's win on Tuesday has kept Zalmi's hopes still alive in the tournament; Kings and Sultans anxiously await the outcome of 27th match on Thursday between Karachi and Peshawar

DUBAI: Islamabad United's epic win against Multan Sultans in the league match of Pakistan Super League has kept Peshawar Zalmi's hopes alive in the tournament.



The win means that Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have now confirmed their places in the top four, while two other teams – Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans – will be waiting for the outcome of the 27th match on Thursday between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

If Kings manage to beat Zalmi, then the line-up for the play-offs and eliminators will be completed, with United, Gladiators, Sultans, and Kings in the top four.

But, if Zalmi manages to beat Kings, then Karachi and Multan will have to wait further until Zalmi's next match.



Zalmi will be playing its last league match against Qalandars on Friday. If Qalandars win that match, then the above mentioned four teams will go through. If Zalmi win both of their remaining two games, it will move forward to the next playoffs, leaving Karachi and Multan to wait for the result of last league match of PSL3.

And, the last league match will be between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

It will be all advantage to Karachi. If they win, they’re through. Even if they don’t, they’ll have to try their best to score as much as possible to be able to pass Multan Sultans on NRR, as a Kings defeat scenario would see them tied with Sultans with 9 points each.

So, PSL 2018 is still open for at least three teams. While Qalandars are already out of the race, and with Gladiators and United through to the next round, Kings, Zalmi, and Sultans are eyeing the remaining two spots.

However, Multan doesn't have any more opportunities left in the tournament and their survival depends on the results of Zalmi's and Kings' remaining matches in the tournament.