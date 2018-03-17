Sultans, Qalandars eliminated as top four advance to PSL playoffs

SHARJAH: With Karachi Kings' comprehensive win against Islamabad United in the last league match of the Pakistan Super League, the line-up for the final four of the tournament has been finalised.

Islamabad United have finished the league stage at the top with 14 points from 10 games, followed by Karachi Kings with 11 points. Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have 10 points each, but Zalmi is ahead on 3rd place on the basis of a better net run rate.

After formation of the top fours, the line-up for the playoffs is also finalised.

Former champions Islamabad United will now take on Karachi Kings in the qualifier in Dubai on Sunday and the winner will book a direct flight to the March 25 final in Karachi.

The loser of the first playoff will wait to see who wins the first eliminator, which will be played in Lahore on March 20 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

The winner of the first eliminator will meet the loser of Dubai’s qualifier in the 2nd eliminator in Lahore on March 22, while the winner of the second eliminator would meet the winner of the first qualifier in Karachi next Sunday.