United earlier struggled as it was searching for winning formula: Ronchi

SHARJAH: Islamabad United opener Luke Ronchi opined that the Misbahul Haq-led team wasn’t able to win its earlier matches of the tournament as it was searching for a ‘winning formula’.



Islamabad United secured a spot in the Pakistan Super League playoffs after a 33-run win over Multan Sultans in the 25th match of the tournament tonight.

Speaking exclusively to Geo.tv, the United opener expressed his satisfaction by saying: “the entire team is going in the same direction as it is playing good cricket and all are going together to get the results we are after.”

The Kiwi batsman said that the team needed a bit of time at the start of the tournament as it was gelling together.

Responding to a question, Ronchi called the Pakistan Super League, ‘a good competitive competition’. “Every team has got good young players,” he said.

The opener expressed his hope that the team will directly qualify into finals in Karachi and will not play any qualifiers scheduled in Lahore.

“Hopefully we wont be playing in Lahore, we win enough to go straight to the final in Karachi. I guess our own supporters would be keen to see us playing final,” he added.