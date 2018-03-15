Zaman’s 94-run knock overpowers Quetta

SHARJAH: Courtesy opener Fakhar Zaman's 94-run knock, Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday.



Zaman with nine fours and six sixes at the strike rate of 188.00 led Lahore to 186 for 4 - the second highest total of the season. Wicketkeeper-batsman Gulraiz Sadaf's 42 runs off 27 balls in the middle-overs stabilised Qalandars' innings soon after the departure of skipper Brendon McCullum.



Gladiators managed to score 169/6 in the match, with Rilee Rossouw (42) being the lead scorer.

Second innings

After a brisk start Gladiators lost its top-order in successive wickets taken by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sunil Narine and Yasir Shah.

Rilee Rossouw's 42 off 22 changed the dynamics of the game in favour of Gladiators, the Sarfarz-led man's smooth sailing was stricken down by fast bowler McClenaghan.



First Innings



Rahat Ali provided a breakthrough to Gladiators by picking the wicket of Anton Devcich (18) on the fifth over of the game. Anwar Ali took an exceptional catch on deep square leg.

On the very next over, debutant Mir Hamza dismissed Agha Salman.

Skipper McCullum (5) was stumped on the ball of spinner Hasan Khan.

Final Playing-11

Quetta: JJ Roy, SR Watson, KP Pietersen, Rameez Raja (2), RR Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed(capt & wk), Mohammad Nawaz (3), Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Rahat Ali, Mir Hamza

Lahore: Fakhar Zaman, AP Devcich, Agha Salman, BB McCullum(capt.), SP Narine, Gulraiz Sadaf(wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Khan, MJ McClenaghan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.