Peshawar live to fight another day as Karachi fall short

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Thursday Mar 15 2018
By
Web Desk

Peshawar live to fight another day as Karachi fall short

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Mar 15, 2018

Liam Dawson is congratulated by Mohammad Hafeez

SHARJAH: A quickfire 75 by Kamran Akmal and a three-wicket haul by Liam Dawson helped Peshawar Zalmi avoid elimination with a 44-run win over Karachi Kings in Sharjah on Thursday. 

Player-of-the-Match Kamran Akmal smashed 75 off 51 balls and spinner Dawson took 3 for 17 runs as Karachi were limited to 137-8 in chase of Peshawar's 181-6.

With this win, Peshawar's hopes of making it to the top 4 and hence staying in the tournament remain alive. Also courtesy of this result, Islamabad United have now cemented their spot in the top 2 and will be playing the 1st playoff on Sunday. 

Afridi's cameo, Dawson's magic

Shahid Afridi's blitzkrieg cameo caused some chaos on the field as Peshawar Zalmi faltered, but only briefly, before dismissing the flamboyant all-rounder for 26 off 8 balls.

Hasan Ali dismissed Joe Denly for a 5-ball duck, and Wahab Riaz cleaned up Colin Ingram for an 8-ball, after Kamran Akmal's ruthless 75 off 51 balls catapulted Peshawar Zalmi to 181-6 in a must-win game for the Yellows.

Stand-in captain Eoin Morgan, who joined Karachi Kings earlier this week, was removed for a mere 5 runs by his English team-mate Liam Dawson.

Just as Karachi seemed to be caving in, Afridi, along with Babar Azam, added some quick runs to the scoreboard, before being dismissed by another slow ball from Dawson. 

Babar Azam soon followed after a valiant 50-ball 66, extinguishing all hopes for a Karachi victory. 

Merciless Kamran, economical Shinwari

Peshawar lost opener Mohammad Hafeez to a duck in the second over of the inning, after Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to bat in a do-or-die game for the Yellows. Shahid Afridi ended Dwayne Smith's inning at 15 to leave Peshawar at 47-2.

K Akmal, however, showed no mercy to the opponent bowlers, bringing up his 50 from 38 balls. He was dismissed by Usman Khan Shinwari after he holed out to Bopara in the deep. 

Saad Nasim, along with skipper Sammy, kept up the run rate before getting bowled by Usman Shinwari for 35 off 18. Liam Dawson was dismissed off the last ball of the inning, leaving Peshawar with 181-6 on the scoreboard. 

Darren Sammy remained not out at 36 off 15 balls.

Usman Khan Shinwari remained largely immune to the big-hitting, finishing with bowling figures of 4-0-11-3.

With Peshawar Zalmi's victory today, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will now have to wait until Peshawar’s next match against Lahore on Friday.

If Peshawar win on Friday as well, they will reach the playoffs, leaving Karachi and Multan to wait for the result of the last league match of this PSL: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings.

It will be advantage Karachi: if they win, they’re through. Even if they don’t, they’ll have to try their best to score as much as possible to be able to surpass Multan on NRR, as a Karachi defeat scenario would see them tied with Multan with 9 points each.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi:

Karachi Kings:


PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 9 14
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 9 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 9 8
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 9 6

