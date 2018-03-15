Duminy, Talat take United home by six wickets

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Thursday Mar 15 2018
By
Web Desk

Duminy, Talat take United home by six wickets

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Mar 15, 2018

SHARJAH: Opener JP Duminy's 54 off 47 took Islamabad United to the top of the points table as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. 

United successfully chased the 148-run target in 18.2 overs. 

Duminy was declared the man of the match. Middle-order batsman Hussain Talat assisted the United opener with his 28 runs, including two sixes and fours each.

Rahat Ali picked two wickets while Shane Watson and Mir Hamza picked one each.  

Second Innings

Gladiators' pacers Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali and Shane Watson, provided a breakthrough to the United by dismissing the top order.

Duminy assisted with Hussain Talat built the innings for the United with their 44-runs partnerships. The duo neutralised Gladiators' bowling attack and cut the chase.

Rahat Ali took the wicket of Duminy in the 16th over of the game, but till then the South African opener had put the Misbah-led team on a winning course.

First Innings

United started on a high note as within six overs, Samit Patel and Amad Butt, broke Gladiator's opening stand.  

Kevin Pietersen (7) returned to the pavilion as he gave an inside edge to the keeper on the ball of Fahim Ashraf. 

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed played a fighting knock of 43 runs off 30 balls with a strike rate of 143.33, his innings injected urgency in the Gladiators' momentum.  


PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 9 14
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 9 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 9 8
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 9 6

