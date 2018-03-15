Duminy, Talat take United home by six wickets

SHARJAH: Opener JP Duminy's 54 off 47 took Islamabad United to the top of the points table as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

United successfully chased the 148-run target in 18.2 overs.

Duminy was declared the man of the match. Middle-order batsman Hussain Talat assisted the United opener with his 28 runs, including two sixes and fours each.

Rahat Ali picked two wickets while Shane Watson and Mir Hamza picked one each.

Second Innings



Gladiators' pacers Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali and Shane Watson, provided a breakthrough to the United by dismissing the top order.

Duminy assisted with Hussain Talat built the innings for the United with their 44-runs partnerships. The duo neutralised Gladiators' bowling attack and cut the chase.

Rahat Ali took the wicket of Duminy in the 16th over of the game, but till then the South African opener had put the Misbah-led team on a winning course.

First Innings

United started on a high note as within six overs, Samit Patel and Amad Butt, broke Gladiator's opening stand.



Kevin Pietersen (7) returned to the pavilion as he gave an inside edge to the keeper on the ball of Fahim Ashraf.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed played a fighting knock of 43 runs off 30 balls with a strike rate of 143.33, his innings injected urgency in the Gladiators' momentum.



