Eoin Morgan to captain Karachi Kings in absence of Imad Wasim

Eoin Morgan. Photo: Karachi Kings Twitter

SHARJAH: England captain Eoin Morgan will lead Karachi Kings in absence of Imad Wasim, who has been advised rest as he recovers from a concussion he suffered during fielding on Sunday.

Imad Wasim will be rested for a couple of days, and Morgan will lead the team in his place, Karachi Kings announced today.

Morgan joined the Karachi Kings squad in UAE earlier this week after the conclusion of England’s limited-overs tour to New Zealand. The England ODI and T20I skipper was drafted into Karachi Kings from Peshawar Zalmi, who he represented during last year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imad Wasim was released from the hospital on Tuesday, where he spent 24 hours under observation after hitting his head on the ground as he completed a brilliant catch of Sohail Khan in the thriller against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.



Karachi Kings play their next match on March 15 against Peshawar Zalmi.

'Not available for knockout matches in Pakistan'

Eoin Morgan won't be travelling to Pakistan for the knockout stages of the PSL, if his team qualifies for the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters in Sharjah earlier today, the England white-ball captain confirmed his unavailability for the playoffs in Lahore and the final in Karachi.

"Unfortunately, I'm unavailable for the Pakistan leg of [this] PSL. It's been a very long winter for me. I have been away since December. I'll go home to my family," he said.

Morgan expressed optimism about the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

"Last year the PSL final [in Lahore] was a success. Steps are already being taken to bring cricket back to Pakistan. Naturally, there is a progression moving forward," he said.

About Karachi Kings' current form, the skipper lauded the team's batting depth and bowling variations.

"We will hopefully come up with the right combination.. there is a lot on the line in the next two games in particular. If we play good cricket, we will be rewarded."



