Eoin Morgan to captain Karachi Kings in absence of Imad Wasim

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Eoin Morgan to captain Karachi Kings in absence of Imad Wasim

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

Eoin Morgan. Photo: Karachi Kings Twitter  

SHARJAH: England captain Eoin Morgan will lead Karachi Kings in absence of Imad Wasim, who has been advised rest as he recovers from a concussion he suffered during fielding on Sunday.

Imad Wasim will be rested for a couple of days, and Morgan will lead the team in his place, Karachi Kings announced today.

Morgan joined the Karachi Kings squad in UAE earlier this week after the conclusion of England’s limited-overs tour to New Zealand. The England ODI and T20I skipper was drafted into Karachi Kings from Peshawar Zalmi, who he represented during last year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imad Wasim was released from the hospital on Tuesday, where he spent 24 hours under observation after hitting his head on the ground as he completed a brilliant catch of Sohail Khan in the thriller against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

Karachi Kings play their next match on March 15 against Peshawar Zalmi.

'Not available for knockout matches in Pakistan'

Eoin Morgan won't be travelling to Pakistan for the knockout stages of the PSL, if his team qualifies for the playoffs. 

Speaking to reporters in Sharjah earlier today, the England white-ball captain confirmed his unavailability for the playoffs in Lahore and the final in Karachi.

"Unfortunately, I'm unavailable for the Pakistan leg of [this] PSL. It's been a very long winter for me. I have been away since December. I'll go home to my family," he said. 

Morgan expressed optimism about the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

"Last year the PSL final [in Lahore] was a success. Steps are already being taken to bring cricket back to Pakistan. Naturally, there is a progression moving forward," he said.

About Karachi Kings' current form, the skipper lauded the team's batting depth and bowling variations. 

"We will hopefully come up with the right combination.. there is a lot on the line in the next two games in particular. If we play good cricket, we will be rewarded."


PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 9 14
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 9 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 9 8
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 9 6

