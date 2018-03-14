Peshawar Zalmi, Darren Sammy foundation ink MoU

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
Web Desk

Peshawar Zalmi, Darren Sammy foundation ink MoU

By
Web Desk

Time Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi Foundation and Darren Sammy foundation inked an MOU for mutual collaboration at the Khaleej Times office in Dubai on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the media department of Peshawar Zalmi, “the two foundations from different ends of the globe decided to walk halfway through and meet up for one common cause, eliminating poverty, sharing happiness and giving children a better future through healthy activity including sports.”

Peshawar Zalmi Foundation Chairman Javed Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi Captain Darren Sammy shed light on future combined initiatives of the two foundations.

Afridi, while highlighting the various work done by his foundations, announced that Peshawar Zalmi Foundation will provide all the required cricket equipment to Darren Sammy Foundation in the city of St Lucia.

He said that Pakistan had been worst affected by terrorism and especially KP province has seen terrible times.

“I have always condemned terrorism and want to work for the well-being of people affected by it. That’s why we at Peshawar Zalmi started the Peshawar Zalmi Foundation which is not only about cricket but also there to help and support people in need across the Globe.

The suffering, pain and lack of basic necessities for a common person is what motivated us to start this initiative. Today, we are working in more than 33 countries under the banner of Global Zalmi, and these 33 clubs are not just playing cricket but helping us in spreading smile in most parts of the world.”

Peshawar Zalmi Captain Darren Sammy shared his feeling with an enchanting smile that for him Peshawar Zalmi is not just a cricket team, rather it’s his extended family.

“I admire Javed Afridi for his massive cricketing sense and passion for the game, his idea for spreading smile among the needy is really amazing. I felt great pride when I met students of Army public school in Dubai last year and this hugely motivated me to do something similar back home in St. Lucia as my country faces the similar situation”.

“I came from a family that has seen some very tough times, my mother has been working hard since she was sixteen and I know how tough it can be for most families. I don’t want children in my country to face the same hardships that I went through and want to do all I can to give them happiness and bring back smiles to them. It’s a little share from me for my nation,” he added.

Darren Sammy further said that he has found immense love in Pakistan, especially in Peshawar where people lovely call him Sammy Khan. He also feels very proud that he has played his little part in returning cricket to Pakistan.

Afridi announced a donation worth $ 10,000 for Daren Sammy Foundation and promised to supply all cricket gear needed by the foundation in promoting cricket in St. Lucia.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 9 14
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 9 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 9 8
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 9 6

