Peshawar Zalmi, Darren Sammy foundation ink MoU

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi Foundation and Darren Sammy foundation inked an MOU for mutual collaboration at the Khaleej Times office in Dubai on Wednesday.



According to a press release issued by the media department of Peshawar Zalmi, “the two foundations from different ends of the globe decided to walk halfway through and meet up for one common cause, eliminating poverty, sharing happiness and giving children a better future through healthy activity including sports.”

Peshawar Zalmi Foundation Chairman Javed Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi Captain Darren Sammy shed light on future combined initiatives of the two foundations.

Afridi, while highlighting the various work done by his foundations, announced that Peshawar Zalmi Foundation will provide all the required cricket equipment to Darren Sammy Foundation in the city of St Lucia.

He said that Pakistan had been worst affected by terrorism and especially KP province has seen terrible times.

“I have always condemned terrorism and want to work for the well-being of people affected by it. That’s why we at Peshawar Zalmi started the Peshawar Zalmi Foundation which is not only about cricket but also there to help and support people in need across the Globe.

The suffering, pain and lack of basic necessities for a common person is what motivated us to start this initiative. Today, we are working in more than 33 countries under the banner of Global Zalmi, and these 33 clubs are not just playing cricket but helping us in spreading smile in most parts of the world.”

Peshawar Zalmi Captain Darren Sammy shared his feeling with an enchanting smile that for him Peshawar Zalmi is not just a cricket team, rather it’s his extended family.

“I admire Javed Afridi for his massive cricketing sense and passion for the game, his idea for spreading smile among the needy is really amazing. I felt great pride when I met students of Army public school in Dubai last year and this hugely motivated me to do something similar back home in St. Lucia as my country faces the similar situation”.

“I came from a family that has seen some very tough times, my mother has been working hard since she was sixteen and I know how tough it can be for most families. I don’t want children in my country to face the same hardships that I went through and want to do all I can to give them happiness and bring back smiles to them. It’s a little share from me for my nation,” he added.

Darren Sammy further said that he has found immense love in Pakistan, especially in Peshawar where people lovely call him Sammy Khan. He also feels very proud that he has played his little part in returning cricket to Pakistan.

Afridi announced a donation worth $ 10,000 for Daren Sammy Foundation and promised to supply all cricket gear needed by the foundation in promoting cricket in St. Lucia.