Qalandars weren’t playing smart cricket, lacked intensity in earlier matches, says Devcich

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Thursday Mar 15 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Qalandars weren’t playing smart cricket, lacked intensity in earlier matches, says Devcich

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Mar 15, 2018

SHARJAH: Lahore Qalandars opener Anton Devcich said that the reason behind team’s failure to get the desired results in earlier matches was because the team did not play ‘smart cricket’ and it was lacking the required intensity.

Speaking exclusively to Geo.tv, the Kiwi batsman said “as a squad, we all feel the pain of losses and we don’t play as we should. We had a few teething problems which we seem to have found out now. Hopefully, Lahore people realize what team they have got now.”

Qalandars won their game against Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs in the match held at Sharjah on Thursday.

Devcich added that as a unit, the Qalandars were not fielding well as a unit in the earlier matches, and he tried to fill the gaps which the team was missing.

“There were small things which the guys were not doing right. I tried to bring in a little bit of energy, intensity and all now it seems that the guys are on board and doing all the right things,” he added. “We lost five straight games and it was not through lack of preparations or trying but there were just a few little things that we needed to get right.”

The Kiwi player called the Pakistan Super League as ‘one of the best’ and said that the conditions in the tournament are strictly competitive for Aussie, Kiwi and South African players.

“The quality of overseas player is exceptional,. The local talent playing in the tournament from the talent hunt programme is outstanding,” he noted.

Devchic said that he expects that the PSL will do the same to the Pakistan cricket, what Indian Premier League did to the Indian national team. He credited the t20 league for improving the fielding standards of the Indian team.

“The Indian team has become one of the best fielding team in the world now and that’s on the back of IPL,” he said.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 9 14
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 9 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 9 8
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 9 6

