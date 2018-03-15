Moin blames lack of partnerships behind Gladiators’ loss

SHARJAH: Quetta Gladiators Coach Moin Khan said on Thursday that the team was chasing a ‘gettable total’ in their match against Lahore Qalandars but couldn’t pull off a win as the team wasn’t able to build big partnerships.



Speaking in a post-match press conference, he said: “We had four foreign batsmen, the plan was to chase the target which we unfortunately couldn’t.”

Gladiators lost by 17 runs against Lahore Qalandars on Thursday.

The coach refused to pin the blame of the loss on the pitch, by saying that huge totals were scored in both the innings and an entertaining cricket was seen. “What else could have been better. If we had wickets in hand, we could have completed the chase.”

The coach said that the team couldn’t bowl well and called it ‘off-track’.

“We bowled in the strength areas of our opponents. The momentum was there, unfortunately, we couldn’t get a good partnership that’s why we lost otherwise we would have won the game. Our strength was our batting which didn’t click.”