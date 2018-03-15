Zalmi’s Chris Jordan can’t wait to visit ‘cricket-crazy’ Pakistan again

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Thursday Mar 15 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Zalmi’s Chris Jordan can’t wait to visit ‘cricket-crazy’ Pakistan again

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Mar 15, 2018

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi pacer Chris Jordan says he is looking forward to visiting Pakistan again, if his team qualifies for the playoffs.

Speaking to Geo.tv after Zalmi’s 44-run win over Karachi Kings in Sharjah, the 29-year old recalled his memories from the PSL final in Lahore last year.

“I had a great time in Pakistan. All the fans in Lahore were excellent to us. They cheered us on every ball. It was my first visit to Pakistan, the passion there is immense. I’m looking forward to going there again and to providing some entertainment.”

About some players’ hesitation to visit Pakistan for the knockout games, Jordan said it is a highly personal decision.

“The decision [to visit Pakistan] is individual for everyone. We don’t know anyone’s circumstances, so we can’t judge,” he said, adding, “For me, that experience in Lahore, that night, was second to none. I’ll never forget it.”

Lauding Peshawar Zalmi’s victory today, Jordan said the team will put the defeats behind it now and look ahead to the next game [against Lahore Qalandars on Friday], which Zalmi need to win to make it to the top 4. 

Peshawar live to fight another day as Karachi fall short

K Akmal, Dawson help Peshawar Zalmi avoid elimination with 44-run win over Karachi Kings

If Peshawar win on Friday as well, they will reach the playoffs, leaving Karachi and Multan to wait for the result of the last league match of this PSL: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings.

It will be advantage Karachi: if they win, they’re through. Even if they don’t, they’ll have to try their best to score as much as possible to be able to surpass Multan on NRR, as a Karachi defeat scenario would see them tied with Multan with 9 points each.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Qalandars’ Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Qalandars’ Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action
Duminy, Talat take United home by six wickets

Duminy, Talat take United home by six wickets
Who makes it to PSL playoffs? Karachi, Multan pin hopes on Peshawar defeat

Who makes it to PSL playoffs? Karachi, Multan pin hopes on Peshawar defeat
Sammy dedicates Peshawar Zalmi’s victory to Younis Khan

Sammy dedicates Peshawar Zalmi’s victory to Younis Khan

Peshawar live to fight another day as Karachi fall short

Peshawar live to fight another day as Karachi fall short
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 9 14
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 9 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 9 8
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 9 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018