Centurion Kamran propels Peshawar Zalmi into playoffs

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Live

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Friday Mar 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Centurion Kamran propels Peshawar Zalmi into playoffs

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Mar 16, 2018

SHARJAH: A brilliant hundred by Kamran Akmal catapulted Peshawar Zalmi into the playoffs of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), leaving the fate of Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans hanging in the air.

In today's must-win game against Lahore Qalandars, Player-of-the-Match Kamran Akmal brought up the first century of this season off 59 balls to help his team chase down 173 with 12 balls and 7 wickets remaining. 

In arguably the most memorable performance of this PSL so far, Kamran Akmal remained not out at 107 off 61 balls. His century included 11 fours and 7 sixes, and has made him the highest scorer of this season, ahead of Quetta Gladiators' Shane Watson. 

Peshawar showed no mercy to Lahore's bowlers from the start, stealing 20 runs off the very first over after a fiery 70 by Anton Devcich lifted Lahore Qalandars to 172-4 earlier.

Opener Riki Wessels was bowled by PSL debutant Kyle Abbott in the second over of the inning. Dwayne Smith failed to click and was bowled by Yasir Shah for 14.

But Kamran Akmal was unstoppable as he reached his hundred with a powerful four.

For Lahore Qalandars, Yasir Shah managed two wickets, and Kyle Abbott took one.

1st inning 

Hasan Ali gave Peshawar their first breakthrough when he dismissed opener Fakhar Zaman for 6, after Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat. Skipper Brendon McCullum failed to fire, with Sameen Gul knocking off his stumps for 7. Wahab Riaz dismissed promising Agha Salman for 28 off 25 balls. 

But Anton Devcich remained undeterred, bringing up his 50 from 29 balls to keep the run-rate flying. He was at 70 from 42 balls when he tried to slog and was caught by Mohammad Hafeez at short fine leg. 

Hasan Ali took 2 wickets for 24, while Wahab Riaz and Sameen Gul took one each.

Peshawar are now through to the top 4, leaving Karachi and Multan to wait for the result of the last league match of this PSL: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings.

It will be advantage Karachi: if Karachi win, they’re through. Even if they don’t win, they must not lose by more than 16 runs. If Karachi lose to Islamabad by more than 16 runs, then Multan Sultans will qualify for playoffs and Karachi will be out.

Lahore Qalandars have already been eliminated from the later stages of the tournament.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi:

Lahore Qalandars:


PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 9 14
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 9 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

