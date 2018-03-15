Sammy dedicates Peshawar Zalmi’s victory to Younis Khan

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy on Thursday dedicated his team’s important victory over Karachi Kings to batting legend and team mentor Younis Khan.



Younis is away from the team owing to the birth of a baby boy at home, his third child after eldest son Owais and daughter Ammara.

But Zalmi’s dugout did not forget the veteran following the epic 44-run win against Karachi that has kept the Yellows’ hopes in the tournament alive.

“Today’s victory was for our legend Younis Khan, who just had a baby yesterday,” Sammy said in a video message soon after the game.

“And we’ll come back again tomorrow and we will win again,” he said, with a request to Zalmi fans: “Keep on supporting Peshawar Zalmi.”

Peshawar Zalmi, the defending champions of the tournament, have 8 points from 9 games so far and will play Lahore Qalandars in their last group match on Friday – another do-or-die clash for Peshawar which they must win to make it to the top 4.