Kings beat United by seven wickets, qualify for PSL playoffs

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Kings beat United by seven wickets, qualify for PSL playoffs

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Mar 17, 2018

SHARJAH: Karachi Kings qualified to play the Pakistan Super League's playoff round after smashing down Islamabad United by six wickets on Friday.

Kings will play Islamabad United again in the qualifier match on Sunday. The winner goes through to the final, while the loser gets a second chance and plays the winner of the first eliminator between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiator.

Multan Sultans, who many considered favourites at the start of the tournament as they were on top of the league standings at the halfway mark, were unable to qualify for the second-leg of the tournament as Karachi Kings edged ahead with the victory on Friday.

Courtesy a four-wicket haul by Usman Khan Shinwari, the Morgan-led team restricted Islamabad United to 124 runs. The fast bowler bagged the wickets of JP Duminy, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar and Steven Finn.

Shinwari was given the Man of the Match award for his four-wicket haul.

The fast bowler was well-assisted by leg-spinner Shahid Afridi, who picked up two wickets in the match, finishing with figures of 4-1-18-2 after bowling out skipper United Misbah (19) and Walton (21) to leave Islamabad looking clueless after a shaky start. 

Second Innings

Kings opted to play safe in the match as the batsmen chose not to attempt high-risk shots. 

The early breakthrough for United came with the wicket of opener Khurram Manzoor (15) by fast bowler Steven Finn. 

In-form batsman Joe Denly played a fiery innings of 36 runs off 28 balls, including six fours and one six at a strike rate of 128.57, before he was dismissed by Faheem Ashraf, the leading wicket-taker in the current edition of the PSL.

Shadab Khan ended skipper Morgan's innings, who managed to contribute only two runs. 

But middle-order batsmen Babar Azam and CA Ingram's 53-run partnership neutralised the United bowling attack to easily take Kings home.   

First Innings

Fast bowlers Usman Khan Shinwari and Mohammad Irfan Jr gave an early break to Karachi by dismissing openers JP Duminy and Alex Hales. 

Duminy was trapped lbw by Usman at 4, and Irfan caught and bowled Hales for 11. Hussain Talat, despite an impressive run this tournament, could only manage 1 before he was removed by Irfan. 

Asif Ali tried to break the pressure by scoring 34 off 14, but his resistance was ended by Tymal Mills.

Mohammad Amir dismissed Shadab Khan at 8, as Islamabad slumped to 105-7.

Islamabad made three changes tonight with Luke Ronchi rested, Chadwick Walton in, Zafar Gohar in place of Samit Patel and Steven Finn in for Mohammad Sami.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

