Qalandars’ Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action

SHARJAH: Lahore Qalandars’ Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during his side’s Pakistan Super League game against Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board stated that after being reported, Narine has been put on warning but he’s free to be selected and bowl during the remaining matches of the tournament.

“Mr. Narine has now been placed on the warning list and may continue to be selected to play and bowl for his team in the PSL,” said PCB spokesman.

“As the PSL follows the ICC Regulations on Illegal bowling actions if a player is reported while on the warning list, the player shall be suspended from bowling for the remainder of the PSL tournament,” he added.

According to PCB, the match officials report on Narine’s bowling action will be sent to the West Indies Cricket Board and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the West Indies Cricket Board, for suspected illegal bowling actions.

Narine missed out on the final match of the 2014 Champions League Twenty20 due to being suspended for an illegal action over 15 degrees.

In November 2015, he was suspended from bowling in international cricket, after his bowling action was deemed to be illegal after being reported during the third ODI game against Sri Lanka earlier in the same month.

In April 2016, he was cleared for bowling in all formats of domestic and international cricket.