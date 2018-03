On March 25, international cricket will return to the city of lights as the final of the Pakistan Super League will be played at the National Stadium. Tickets for the final sold out within hours and renovation work at the stadium is almost complete.



Workers busy in renovation work at National Stadium as preparation ahead of the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL), in Karachi - PPI

Work is underway to renovate the National Stadium ahead of the PSL final on March 25 - PPI

Tickets for the final sold out within 15 hours - PPI

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah along with others reviews security arrangements and renovation construction work - PPI

Cricket fans excited after buying PSL final tickets – PPI

Cricket fans ready for the return of international cricket to Karachi - PPI