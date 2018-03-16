Shaheen Afridi receives offers from two Big Bash teams: sources

Shaheen Shah Afridi impressed all with his bowling during PSL 2018

SHARJAH: At least two Big Bash League (BBL) teams have shown interest in signing Lahore Qalandars’ fast bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi for the tournament’s next season, sources informed Geo News on Friday.



Afridi won appreciation from fans, fellow cricketers and experts after delivering a fiery spell of five wickets for just four runs in the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) ongoing season. Up till now, he has picked seven wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.32.

The 17-year old also impressed with 12 wickets in the ICC U-19 World Cup held in New Zealand earlier this year.

Sources informed that the young pacer is in negotiations with both the franchises of Australia's popular domestic T20 tournament, and will announce his final decision on the offers in coming days.

Afridi also holds an offer from the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club, and will be representing Dhaka Dynamites in the next season of Bangladesh Premier League.