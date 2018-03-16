Kamran Akmal sets eyes on playoffs after match-winning century

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Friday Mar 16 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Kamran Akmal sets eyes on playoffs after match-winning century

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Mar 16, 2018

SHARJAH: Kamran Akmal made it look easy when it was not: his brilliant 107 not out off 61 balls in today’s must-win game against Lahore Qalandars not only catapulted Peshawar Zalmi into the playoffs, it also made him the highest run-scorer of this tournament.

The new owner of the Hanif Mohammad Cap told Geo.tv he kept his focus on chasing down the 173 target.

“It was a big total. We had to play sensibly, so we utilised the first few overs in particular,” said Kamran, whose fourth century of his T20 career included 11 fours and 7 sixes.

The 36-year old, who cramped his leg during the memorable inning, said Mohammad Hafeez kept him motivated to continue, from the other end of the crease.

Crediting bowlers especially Hasan Ali for the remarkable victory, a modest Kamran vowed to continue his form into the next stages of the PSL.

“We [wish to] go to Lahore, then Karachi [for the final]. Very soon, all of the PSL will be in Pakistan insha’Allah.”

Centurion Kamran propels Peshawar Zalmi into playoffs

The fate of Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans hangs in the air as all eyes on tonight’s last group game

Asked what he thought about making a comeback to the Pakistan team, Kamran said it was up to the selectors to make that decision.

“I’m only focusing on each match as it comes.”

With his century today, Kamran Akmal also completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming only the fourth Pakistani to do so. Before him, Shoaib Malik, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have achieved the feat.

--Edited by Maria Shamim

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

