Kamran Akmal sets eyes on playoffs after match-winning century

SHARJAH: Kamran Akmal made it look easy when it was not: his brilliant 107 not out off 61 balls in today’s must-win game against Lahore Qalandars not only catapulted Peshawar Zalmi into the playoffs, it also made him the highest run-scorer of this tournament.



The new owner of the Hanif Mohammad Cap told Geo.tv he kept his focus on chasing down the 173 target.

“It was a big total. We had to play sensibly, so we utilised the first few overs in particular,” said Kamran, whose fourth century of his T20 career included 11 fours and 7 sixes.

The 36-year old, who cramped his leg during the memorable inning, said Mohammad Hafeez kept him motivated to continue, from the other end of the crease.

Crediting bowlers especially Hasan Ali for the remarkable victory, a modest Kamran vowed to continue his form into the next stages of the PSL.

“We [wish to] go to Lahore, then Karachi [for the final]. Very soon, all of the PSL will be in Pakistan insha’Allah.”

Asked what he thought about making a comeback to the Pakistan team, Kamran said it was up to the selectors to make that decision.

“I’m only focusing on each match as it comes.”

With his century today, Kamran Akmal also completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming only the fourth Pakistani to do so. Before him, Shoaib Malik, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have achieved the feat.

