Shahid Afridi becomes first Pakistani to take 300 T20 wickets

SHARJAH: Former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Friday became the first ever Pakistani to bag 300 T20 wickets.

Afridi, 38, reached the milestone during his team Karachi Kings’ PSL league match against Islamabad United.

His 300th scalp came after a quicker delivery that smashed into Chadwick Walton’s stumps, with the triumphant spinner celebrating the feat in his trademark style.

Afridi is only the 4th player in the world to have completed 300 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

He joined West Indian DJ Bravo, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and another spin magician from West Indies Sunil Narine in the club of 300 T20 wickets.

Afridi, who has represented 20 different teams in T20 leagues around the world, completed 300 wickets in his 273rd match.

The next Pakistani to Afridi in the list of most T20 wickets is Sohail Tanvir, who has 289 wickets to his credit.

With 97 wickets in T20 internationals, Shahid Afridi is also the world’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of international cricket.