Sammy hails Kamran Akmal as a ‘match-winner’

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Friday Mar 16 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Sammy hails Kamran Akmal as a ‘match-winner’

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Mar 16, 2018

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi skipper and twice-World T20 winning captain Darren Sammy has termed Kamran Akmal a match-winner after the out-of-favour wicket-keeper scored a brilliant century to guide his side into the playoffs of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking to media after the match, the West Indian star, who is also one of the most favourite non-Pakistani cricketers in Pakistan, said that he has always been a fan of Kamran Akmal.

“Look, I have always been a fan of Kamran. You know, I think a few years back when Misbah played for St Lucia Zouks, where I was captain, I have always admired him (Misbah) as a captain and he would always say that one thing that Imran Khan had told him was ‘you never drop your match winners' and I see Kamran Akmal as a match winner in any team he plays,” said Sammy.

“When you have guys who take risks at the top, perform, and on any given day win you matches all by themselves… I trust in his ability. Out of ten games, he has won me three, by himself, so he is a class act and hopefully his injury is not serious because we still need him in the games to come,” he added.

The former West Indian captain said that in any sport, an athlete needs to perform in order to earn selectors’ nod.

“If you are performing then you are in the selectors’ eyes and that’s all Kami has to do and the focus now for him is Peshawar and to win us matches.”

Sammy, who led Peshawar Zalmi to PSL title last year, said that his side would have qualified earlier but suffered some injury blows, which halted their momentum.

Centurion Kamran propels Peshawar Zalmi into playoffs

The fate of Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans hangs in the air as all eyes on tonight’s last group game

“Ideally, we would have loved to qualify before the last two games. Look, when we started the tournament we were dealt with two major blows, Shakib Al Hasan and Dwayne Bravo,” he pointed out.

“I must commend the guys in the squad. The way we played showed our character, Hasan also came in the fifth or sixth game, we played with so many injuries but that’s not an excuse and we have peaked at the right time, so far we have taken the first step by getting into the playoffs.”

Sammy added that as a captain, he tries to set an example for youngsters to guide them to become best at what they are, and it pleases him when he sees youngsters learning from him.

“I am at the stage where, if I could guide youngsters to become themselves and try to put my team where they could be better, you know, look, Kami played on one leg. It’s something he saw his captain do before,” he said.

“My job is to nurture talent. I am 34 years old, so it’s not about me, at the end of the day when my team needs me to perform so as a leader, as a batsman under pressure, not every game it could happen but that’s why cricket is a team sport and everybody has to contribute.”

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

