Time for Umar to a take a leaf out of Kamran Akmal's book, says McCullum

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 17 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Time for Umar to a take a leaf out of Kamran Akmal's book, says McCullum

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Mar 17, 2018

SHARJAH: Lahore Qalandars skipper Brendon McCullum has advised under-fire batsman Umar Akmal to take a leaf out of Kamran Akmal's book, after the elder Akmal stood up for his team in Peshawar Zalmi's last PSL league match on Friday.

Umar was dropped from the Qalandars playing squad after consecutive failures as the batsman could score only 57 runs in five innings, while his brother Kamran scored a tremendous match-winning century to help Peshawar Zalmi chase a mammoth target against Qalandars.

"Umar is an incredible talent but he has had his issues which are well documented around this place as well. His consistency wasn't there. And that's why we had to look outside of the experience of Umar Akmal,"  McCullum said about the decision to drop Akmal from the Qalandars playing squad.

"Based on his point of view, he has a lot of years in front of him, he can finish his career really strong. Today, he got a great blueprint of what he should do from his brother and I am sure he sat back and thought he could be in a situation like this in the future. But he has to make sure that he is performing to get those opportunities," said the former former New Zealand captain.

Centurion Kamran propels Peshawar Zalmi into playoffs

The fate of Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans hangs in the air as all eyes on tonight’s last group game

Talking about Qalandars' performance in the third edition of the PSL, the flamboyant batsman said everyone in the camp was disappointed with the way the team had performed in the tournament.

"We are really disappointed that we are out of the tournament. We had high hopes when we came into the tournament. I thought we really did well in the drafts. We saw a couple of injuries, which affected some of the quality of players we had. We took too long to find our feet," he said.

"Probably, we could have made changes a bit earlier, but at the time we were just trying to put our head down and make sure things were working out the best they could. In the end, we lost three of the first six games, while we could have won every single one of those," he said.

One thing that delighted him was the way the young guys stood up and performed. "We have discovered real quality players," he said.

He further stated that the last 10 days had been positive for Qalandars as some youngsters showed their potential by performing well under pressure.

"I think if we look at Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar, Gulraiz, Shaheen Shah…those guys performed really well in the last 10-12 days when we were under pressure. For these guys to stand up and perform like that was very positive. It might have been disappointing, but it's not all gloom and doom…there are positives to take out from there," he said while talking about the positives for Qalandars despite another dismal PSL campaign.

Kamran Akmal sets eyes on playoffs after match-winning century

‘Cannot wait to play in Lahore, Karachi’, says the new owner of Hanif Mohammad Cap

Speaking about the team's last match, Brendon hailed the performance of Zalmi's Kamran Akmal and termed the wicketkeeper-batsman as one of the most explosive players in the world.

"On his day, Kamran is one the most explosive players in the world. What he showed today was just another example of that. The wicket got a little bit better and we couldn't quite execute as well what we could have but at the same time he put us under immense pressure. Though 170 was actually quite a pretty good score, but when someone like Kamran comes up and plays like that, you've got to give credit where the credit is due. He played an outstanding innings and won the game," he said.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

