Sami still has a future in Pakistan national team: Dean Jones

SHARJAH: Islamabad United Coach Dean Jones opined on Saturday that fast bowler Muhammad Sami still has a future with the Pakistan national team.



Speaking in a post-match press conference, Jones said: “he still has a chance to do something for Pakistan in the future, and I believe that. He always plays well for us. He is an amazing athlete who bowls 140-145 in this age.”

Sami has taken nine wickets off 10 matches in the Pakistan Super League with the economy rate of 6.92 for the Islamabad United.

Jones said that the franchise is looking after the fast bowler as ‘a race horse’ at the moment.

“We eased him off tonight for the big push,” he said.

Kings will play Islamabad United again in the qualifier match on Sunday. The winner goes through to the final, while the loser gets a second chance and plays the winner of the first eliminator between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiator.

Responding to a question, Jones said that he will advise the team on why they finished as number one in PSL table in a presentation in two days time. He commended the team environment.

“Hussain has been great, Asif has been a wonderful finisher, Faheem has been brilliant,” Jones said. “People asked me why we retained Asif, now they can understand why we are doing these things.”