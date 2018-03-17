PSL playoffs: Which overseas players will travel to Pakistan?

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Eliminator 1

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 17 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL playoffs: Which overseas players will travel to Pakistan?

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Mar 17, 2018

DUBAI: Majority of the overseas players of Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have agreed to visit Pakistan for the playoffs of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan is all set to host three PSL games: two eliminators in Lahore on March 20 and 21, and the final in Karachi on March 25.

Peshawar Zalmi

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi will have a near full-strength squad travelling to Pakistan for the knockout games.

“Just like last year, this year too all our foreign players will travel to Pakistan for PSL playoffs,” confirmed Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi.

He also posted the news on Twitter.

However, it has now emerged that Dwayne Smith will not be travelling to Pakistan due to family commitments. Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is being included in the squad in his place. 

Zalmi also had a full strength squad for the PSL final in Lahore last year, where the team won the trophy after beating a depleted Quetta Gladiators.

Karachi Kings

An official of Karachi Kings confirmed to Geo.tv that at least five of the players have expressed their consent to visit Pakistan.

“Karachi Kings foreign players Joe Denly, Tymal Mills, Colin Ingram, Lendl Simmons and David Weisse are all ready to travel to Pakistan for the playoffs,” the team spokesman said.

Another player of Karachi Kings, Ravi Bopara, has already announced earlier that he would visit Pakistan for PSL matches.

However, Karachi Kings will not have Eoin Morgan available for the Pakistan leg of the matches. The England captain said earlier he won’t travel to Pakistan due to family reasons.

Islamabad United

There has been no official word yet from Islamabad United, but team sources have confirmed that at least five of the players are coming to Pakistan.

“Most of Islamabad United’s foreign players will come to Pakistan, while a couple of others will make a call on Saturday after meeting security experts,” said a source.

Three Islamabad United players - Samit Patel, JP Duminy and Luke Ronchi - have told Geo.tv in interviews earlier that they will travel to Pakistan.

West Indian batsman Chadwick Walton and spinner Samuel Badree have also agreed to visit Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the franchise is hopeful that England’s Sam Billings and Steven Finn will also give a positive response.

Quetta Gladiators

Just like last year, Quetta Gladiators are again running the risk of a depleted squad as most of their overseas players are unwilling to visit Pakistan.

England opener Jason Roy, star batsman Kevin Pietersen, Australian veteran Shane Watson and all-rounder Ben Laughlin have expressed unwillingness to visit Pakistan for the knockout games.

On the positive side, Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera and Chris Green of Australia will join Quetta Gladiators squad in Lahore on March 19 for the eliminators. 

Perera, who was also part of the World XI squad which toured Pakistan last year, was initially picked by Multan Sultans but did not play a single match. He has subsequently been permitted to represent Quetta Gladiators in the playoffs.

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore will also join the Gladiators squad for the playoffs.

West Indian batsman Johnson Charles has also been picked by Quetta for the latter stages of the tournament. 

The franchise is hopeful that Mahmudullah of Bangladesh will be available for the playoffs once he is free from national duty on March 18.

South African star Rilee Rossouw may also travel to Pakistan.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

