It’s goodbye from Kevin Pietersen

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Eliminator 1

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 17 2018
By
Maria Shamim

It’s goodbye from Kevin Pietersen

By
Maria Shamim

Time Saturday Mar 17, 2018

End of an era: Kevin Pietersen retires from all forms of cricket

One of the most explosive batsmen of his generation, Kevin Pietersen has bid farewell to his cricket career after appearing in his final game for Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators on Thursday night.

"BOOTS UP! Thank you!" he tweeted to his fans last night, following it up with a less cryptic post earlier today:

Boots up! Feet up! Family, animals, golf...! H O M E!

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on

His retirement brings about the end of an era - defined by his bold, entertaining brand of cricket that instilled fear in the hearts of his opponents.

Pietersen, known popularly as 'KP', played his last ever match as a professional cricketer when he featured for Quetta Gladiators against Islamabad United on Thursday, scoring 7 from 6 balls. The highlight of his PSL 3 campaign was a blistering 52 from 34 balls against Karachi Kings.

Although Quetta managed to secure a berth in the playoffs, Pietersen will not be travelling to Pakistan for the knockout games, joining his fellow England cricketers Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales and Jason Roy in opting out of travelling to the country.

Former England teammates including the 2005 Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan paid tribute to Pietersen after the batsman's farewell tweet. 

Former pacer Simon Jones tweeted:

Former bowler Darren Gough also joined in:

Pietersen, 37, leaves the sport as England's second highest run-scorer across all formats of the game combined. In 104 Tests for England, he scored 8,181 runs at an average of 47.28 with 23 centuries and 35 fifties. 

In 136 ODIs, he hit 4,440 runs with nine centuries and 25 half-centuries. He also appeared in 37 T20Is, scoring 1,176 runs with seven half-centuries.

But where he was hailed as one of the most talented cricketers to have graced the cricket pitch, he will also be remembered as one of the most divisive personalities in the sport, with the lowest ebb of his career being his sacking by the England Cricket Board in a dispute following England's 5-0 loss in the 2013-14 Ashes. 

Career highlights 

Ashes 2005: England will forever be indebted to Kevin Pietersen for his dazzling 158 in the fifth and final Oval Test against Australia in 2005 Ashes, where his resilient and bold batting won England the Urn after a long wait of 18 years. 

Ashes 2010 in Australia: Pietersen was a crucial part of the first England side to win an Ashes series in Australia in 24 years. A gruelling 227 in the second Test at Adelaide inspired England's 3-1 win in the series. 

Mumbai and Colombo 2012: Pietersen's 186 in the Mumbai Test against India and 151 against Sri Lanka in Colombo were some of the greatest Test innings ever played by a batsman in the Asian sub-continent. 

World T20 2010: Pietersen was the Man of the Tournament in England's World T20 victory in the Caribbean in 2010 - their first and, to date, the only ICC trophy. The tournament was also memorable for him for another reason: his first child, Dylan, was also born around that time. 

Kevin Pietersen celebrates England's World T20 win

With a colourful cricket career behind him, Pietersen will now be focusing his efforts on a cause he deeply cares about: conservation of rhinos. His dedication to the cause of animal rights is well-documented: his SORAI initiative (Save Our Rhinos Africa/India) is already making the world a better place, one saved rhino at a time. 

He also raised awareness and money for the cause of rhinos by playing with a unique sticker on his bat during English county cricket and Big Bash League last year. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

