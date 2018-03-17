Family behind decision not to travel to Pakistan, says Pietersen

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Eliminator 1

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Family behind decision not to travel to Pakistan, says Pietersen

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Mar 17, 2018

Kevin Pietersen has asked fans to respect his decision not to travel to Pakistan

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators’ star batsman Kevin Pietersen has apologised to his fans for not travelling to Pakistan for the knockout games of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a video message on Saturday, Pietersen said family considerations are behind his decision not to travel to Pakistan, and requested the fans to respect his decision.

“It’s with a very sorry heart that I have to leave Dubai and go back to London now. I wish I could travel [to Pakistan], but unfortunately [it’s my] family’s decision, and [my family] is important to me. I hope you can respect my decision and my family’s decision not to travel [to Pakistan],” he said.

The 37-year-old expressed his best wishes for Quetta Gladiators.

“We have an opportunity to win this [PSL], we really do. We are still in this competition. So please support the Purple Team. I will keep supporting the Purple Team. Third time lucky, remember!”

“The Purple Team will do it, hopefully. Inshallah!” he added.

This PSL was also Pietersen’s last stint as a professional cricketer. One of the most explosive batsmen of his generation, Pietersen, popularly known as ‘KP’, bid farewell to his cricket career after appearing in his final game for Quetta Gladiators on Thursday night.

"BOOTS UP! Thank you!" the former England cricketer tweeted last night.

Pietersen leaves the sport as England's second highest run-scorer across all formats of the game combined. In 104 Tests for England, he scored 8,181 runs at an average of 47.28 with 23 centuries and 35 fifties.

In 136 ODIs, he hit 4,440 runs with nine centuries and 25 half-centuries. He also appeared in 37 T20Is, scoring 1,176 runs with seven half-centuries.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Zalmi's Fletcher confirms travel to Pakistan, says banking on Sammy's words

Zalmi's Fletcher confirms travel to Pakistan, says banking on Sammy's words
Afridi doubtful for Karachi Kings' qualifier against Islamabad United

Afridi doubtful for Karachi Kings' qualifier against Islamabad United
PSL playoffs: Which overseas players will travel to Pakistan?

PSL playoffs: Which overseas players will travel to Pakistan?
Numbers crunch: The statistical leaders of PSL 3

Numbers crunch: The statistical leaders of PSL 3
It’s goodbye from Kevin Pietersen

It’s goodbye from Kevin Pietersen

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018