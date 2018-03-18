Afridi fit to play key match against Islamabad United

Shahid Afridi

DUBAI: All-rounder Shahid Afridi has been declared fit to play tonight's qualifier against Islamabad United in Dubai.

Karachi Kings management has confirmed Afridi is fit to play and available for selection, dispelling uncertainty that had arisen after the 38-year-old was said to be suffering from knee pain.

Shahid Afridi being treated for knee pain

Sources privy to the matter had said yesterday that Afridi's knee pain had flared up again, casting doubt on his availability for the qualifier.