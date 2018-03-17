Zalmi's Fletcher confirms travel to Pakistan, says banking on Sammy's words

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi's Andre Fletcher confirmed on Saturday that he would be visiting Pakistan and he's "banking on Darren Sammy's words" as he visited the country last year.



He also said that the security "would be upto maximum" and also placed his faith in God to protect him.

Fletcher further said that he would like to try Pakistani food and when told the local cuisine is spicy, he said he like spicy food.



The West Indian cricketer further expressed hope of reaching the finals of Pakistan Super League season 3 as "Zalmi is the defending champion".

Fletcher was also all praise for his captain and said his experience was good playing in PSL and with all the other foreign players.



Zalmi reached the playoff stage of PSL after triumphing over Lahore Qalandars on Friday.







