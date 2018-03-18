Local players of Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi arrive in Lahore

LAHORE: Local players of Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi arrived in Lahore earlier today, where they will play an eliminator on March 20.

Gladiators shared pictures on social media as the local members of the squad landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport. They included skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Umar Amin and Hassan Khan.



Pakistani players of Peshawar Zalmi also arrived in Lahore after a stopover in Karachi from Dubai.

Senior Zalmi player and former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez shared his home-coming excitement on Twitter, saying he is looking forward to the time when the entire PSL is played in Pakistan.



The foreign players of both teams will arrive in the city on Monday, for which strict security arrangements have been made.



Two knock-out matches will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on March 20 and 21, whereas the final will be held at Karachi's National Stadium on March 25.

The team to lose the qualifier today will reach Lahore on Monday as well.