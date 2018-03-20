PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators face off today in Lahore eliminator

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Eliminator 1

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
Web Desk

PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators face off today in Lahore eliminator

By
Web Desk

Time Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

LAHORE: The Gaddafi Stadium lights up tonight to host the first eliminator between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and last two years' runners-up Quetta Gladiators.

The match marks the return of Pakistan Super League (PSL) action to Lahore, after the historic city successfully hosted last year's final in front of a roaring crowd of thousands.

Today's encounter is a do-or-die for both: the losing team will get eliminated from the competition, while the winning team will play the qualifier's losing team in Lahore tomorrow (March 21).

Both Peshawar and Quetta have won 5 and lost 5 matches in this season's league stage, but Peshawar edged out Quetta on Net Run Rate to get the third spot on the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi

Head coach: Mohammad Akram

Captain: Darren Sammy

Squad: Darren Sammy (c), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shabbir Rahman, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz

Players to look out for:

Kamran Akmal is the top scorer from the league matches of PSL 3. His brilliant century propelled Peshawar Zalmi into the playoffs. He has scored at an average of 43.37 and strike rate of 145.79
Wahab Riaz is the highest wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi this season, with a tally of 14 from 10 matches at an economy of 6.51
Mohammad Hafeez is the second-top run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi this season, with an average of 31.50 and strike rate of 109.56 with 2 fifties
With 8 wickets from 6 matches, England spinner Liam Dawson has proven lethal. His best figures in PSL are 3/17

Quetta Gladiators

Head coach: Moin Khan

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Rilee Rossouw, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Thisara Perera, Chris Green,  Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Johnson Charles

Players to look out for:

With 11 wickets from 10 matches, Rahat Ali is the top wicket-taker for Quetta Gladiators in this PSL, along with Shane Watson.
Sarfraz Ahmed has played the captain's knock several times this season. He has scored at an average of 37.60 and strike rate of 124.50
Mohammad Nawaz has been indispensable with the ball as well as the bat. He has 6 wickets at an economy of 5.46, and is Quetta's go-to man in any tricky situation
Young all-rounder Hassan Khan emerged as Quetta's newest hero after his match-winning cameo against Multan Sultans.




PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

