PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators face off today in Lahore eliminator

LAHORE: The Gaddafi Stadium lights up tonight to host the first eliminator between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and last two years' runners-up Quetta Gladiators.



The match marks the return of Pakistan Super League (PSL) action to Lahore, after the historic city successfully hosted last year's final in front of a roaring crowd of thousands.



Today's encounter is a do-or-die for both: the losing team will get eliminated from the competition, while the winning team will play the qualifier's losing team in Lahore tomorrow (March 21).

Both Peshawar and Quetta have won 5 and lost 5 matches in this season's league stage, but Peshawar edged out Quetta on Net Run Rate to get the third spot on the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi

Head coach: Mohammad Akram

Captain: Darren Sammy

Squad: Darren Sammy (c), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shabbir Rahman, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz

Players to look out for:

Quetta Gladiators

Head coach: Moin Khan

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Rilee Rossouw, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Thisara Perera, Chris Green, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Johnson Charles

Players to look out for:











