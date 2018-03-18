Despite no NOC from CSA, JP Duminy to visit Pakistan for PSL

KARACHI: Islamabad United batting all-rounder JP Duminy has decided to visit Pakistan for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League despite being denied NOC by Cricket South Africa (CSA), according to an espncricinfo news report.



The report said that the South African player was originally denied NOC by his home board but he has decided to make a trip on his own by signing an indemnity form with CSA.

Duminy is leading United in the qualifier against Karachi Kings in the absence of Misbah-ul-Haq, who is out for at least four weeks due to a wrist hairline fracture.

Pakistan is all set to host three PSL games: two eliminators in Lahore on March 20 and 21, and the final in Karachi on March 25. Majority of the overseas players of Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have agreed to visit Pakistan for the playoffs.

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi will have a near full-strength squad travelling to Pakistan for the knockout games, Windies player Dwayne Smith will not be travelling to Pakistan apparently due to family commitments. Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in the squad in his place.

“Karachi Kings foreign players Joe Denly, Tymal Mills, Colin Ingram, Lendl Simmons, David Weisse and Ravi Bopara are all ready to travel to Pakistan for the playoffs,” the team spokesman informed.



Karachi Kings will not have Eoin Morgan available for the Pakistan leg of the matches.

“Most of Islamabad United’s foreign players will come to Pakistan, while a couple of others will make a call after meeting security experts,” said a source.



Three Islamabad United players - Samit Patel, JP Duminy and Luke Ronchi - have told Geo.tv in interviews earlier that they will travel to Pakistan.

West Indian batsman Chadwick Walton and spinner Samuel Badree have also agreed to visit Pakistan.

Team sources have confirmed that Steven Finn has also agreed to travel to Pakistan.

Just like last year, Quetta Gladiators are again running the risk of a depleted squad as most of their overseas players are unwilling to visit Pakistan.



England opener Jason Roy, star batsman Kevin Pietersen, Australian veteran Shane Watson and all-rounder Ben Laughlin have expressed unwillingness to visit Pakistan for the knockout games.