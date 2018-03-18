Security plan finalised for PSL final in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 8,000 law enforcement authority personnel will be deployed for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final at the National Stadium on March 25, according to a security plan devised by the Sindh government.

Special Security Unit (SSU) personnel of the Sindh Police would be responsible for the security of players, travel routes and hotels; special cars will be used to take the players from airport to hotel and hotel to stadium, sources informed Geo News on Sunday.



SSU’s team is mandated to monitor security from special control rooms, to be set up near the team hotel. Eight parking spots have been allotted near the National Stadium. The VIPs will be allowed to park their cars at the stadium at China Ground near National Coaching Centre; car parking for the general public will be available at the football ground near Dalmia petrol pump, Hakeem Saeed playground at University Road, Sunday Bazaar ground near Baitul Mukkaram Mosque, KMC sports complex , China ground and KDA ground at Kashmir Road.

Special stickers will be issued for the VIPs for parking inside the National Stadium.

The crowd will be first searched at the parking space, and then will be taken to a designated point (Rana Liaquat Home Economics College, Expo Centre and Bahria College) in special shuttle buses. The security teams will carry out another inspection at the above-mentioned designated points. The spectators will have to walk from these points to the stadium.

Eatable items and ladies handbags will not be allowed inside the stadium.

Briefing on the security plan will be given to the concerned authorities on Monday.