Morgan blames poor bowling for defeat against United

DUBAI: Karachi Kings’ skipper Eoin Morgan blamed poor bowling for defeat against Islamabad United in the Qualifier match held at Dubai.



Speaking in a post-match press conference, the England captain said: “We batted ok, we didn’t bat at best, it was a competitive total but not a match-winning total. We don’t start well with the bowl that allowed Luke Ronchi to get himself in and play in his aggressive manner, a couple of loose deliveries and from there he really did take the game from us.”

“When you play innings like that it surely is match-winning innings,” he said.

United has qualified for the PSL final after defeating Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier game on Sunday.

Morgan said that Kings’ could not take advantage of the chances given to them by the United batsmen.

The top-order batsman said that he enjoyed his experience while playing in the Pakistan Super League, and expressed his desire to continue playing in the tournament in future.

Responding to a question, he said that Kings dropped a number of catches in the tournament, adding that perhaps catches were dropped because of dew in Sharjah, but the same explanation cannot be given for the fielding errors committed in Dubai.