Don't see why people are scared to play in Pakistan, says United's Walton

DUBAI: Islamabad United wicketkeeper-batsman Chadwick Walton on Monday expressed his surprise at the reluctance of players to play cricket in Pakistan.



Speaking to Geo.tv, the West Indies player said: “I don’t think there is anything to worry about in playing in Pakistan. I mean people live in Pakistan, I don’t see why people are so scared. Anything can happen anywhere in the world at this point in time.”

Walton added that for him going to Pakistan is not something extraordinarily different, he added; 'going there is just like going to anywhere else in the world.’

The Windies player said its good to see international cricket going back in Pakistan.

'Most of United’s foreign players will come to Pakistan'

There has been no official word yet from Islamabad United, but team sources have confirmed that at least five of the players are coming to Pakistan to play final scheduled in Karachi.

“Most of Islamabad United’s foreign players will come to Pakistan, while a couple of others will make a call after meeting security experts,” said a source.

Three Islamabad United players - Samit Patel, JP Duminy and Luke Ronchi - have told Geo.tv in interviews earlier that they will travel to Pakistan.

West Indian spinner Samuel Badree have also agreed to visit Pakistan.

Team sources have confirmed that Steven Finn has also agreed to travel to Pakistan.