PSL newcomers: Waqar picks his favourites to represent Pakistan

DUBAI: Islamabad United Coach Waqar Younis predicted on Monday that based on the performances in the Pakistan Super League, Hussain Talat and Asif Ali, will be either called for the camp or will be selected for the national team.



The former national team coach said that both the United players have impressed fans and critics with their performances in the tournament as they have matured in two-three years time while playing for the franchise.

Younis expressed his delight for qualifying for the tournament final in Karachi.

“I am happy we are going to Karachi, the city hasn’t seen cricket from quite a long time. Everyone is waiting for it,” adding, “ today’s performance left really good mark, whoever comes to final will have pressure.”

The former fast bowler reiterated that the revival of international cricket is very important for the future of sports in Pakistan.

We are seeing efforts being put, earlier it was Zimbabwe and West Indies visiting Pakistan. Now three matches of the tournament being played, it’s a good sign. The youngsters must see their heroes playing in front of them,” he said.