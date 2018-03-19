In-pictures: Gaddafi Stadium ready to host PSL

Monday Mar 19, 2018
Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches have concluded in Dubai and Sharjah and the tournament will now move to Lahore. Gaddafi Stadium will host elimination matches on March 20 and 21. In the first elimination match, Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators with the winner going on to play Karachi Kings in the second elimination match for a place in the final.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|10
|14
|KARACHI KINGS
|10
|11
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|10
|10
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|10
|10
|MULTAN SULTANS
|10
|9
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|10
|6