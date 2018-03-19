Karachi Kings’ Lendl Simmons not travelling to Pakistan

West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons who plays for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League will not be travelling to Pakistan for the elimination matches of the tournament.



Simmons who had originally announced that he would visit Pakistan cited personal reasons for his decision to back out, confirmed the team’s management.

Simmons is the second international Kings player after Eoin Morgan to announce he will not be travelling to Pakistan.

The team’s international players who will be visiting Pakistan included Joe Denly, Tymal Mills, Colin Ingram, David Weisse and Ravi Bopara.

The Karachi Kings will face the winner of the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zamli match in the second eliminator to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 21.