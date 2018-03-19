Kings' Lendl decides to travel to Pakistan for PSL matches

West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons, who opens for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, has finally agreed to travel to Pakistan for the team's key remaining matches of the tournament.

According to the franchise management, the West Indian batsman had refused to travel to Pakistan citing personal reasons. But the Kings' officials confirmed on Monday that Simmons had finally agreed to travel to Pakistan with the squad for the playoffs.

After Simmons' decision, all Kings' foreign players will now be traveling to Pakistan, with the exception of Eoin Morgan, who also captains the England national side in limited overs cricket.

The international players from Karachi Kings who will be visiting Pakistan included Joe Denly, Tymal Mills, Colin Ingram, David Weisse and Ravi Bopara.

Karachi Kings lost their first playoff against Islamabad United on Sunday, and now have a second chance at making it to the final with a key eliminator match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 21 (Wednesday).

The winner of the first eliminator on Tuesday between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore will face Kings in the last playoff on March 22.

If Kings win that game, they will travel to Karachi along with the foreign players to face Islamabad United in the final on Sunday (March 25).