Police, Sindh govt reveal traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Eliminator 1

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Monday Mar 19 2018
By
Talha Hashmi

Police, Sindh govt reveal traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi

By
Talha Hashmi

Time Monday Mar 19, 2018

KARACHI: The traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League 3 final to be held in Karachi was unveiled by police officials and the Sindh information minister on Monday.

According to the plan, details of which were disclosed during a press conference earlier today by Sindh Rangers' Brigadier Shahid, the routes leading to and from Hassan Square and New Town would be closed for traffic on the March 25. 

Eight parking spots have been allotted near the National Stadium. The VIPs will be allowed to park their cars at the stadium at China Ground near National Coaching Centre. 

Car parking for the general public will be available at the football ground near Dalmia petrol pump, Hakeem Saeed playground at University Road, Sunday Bazaar ground near Baitul Mukkaram Mosque, KMC sports complex, China ground and KDA ground at Kashmir Road.

The crowd will undergo first physical search at the aforementioned parking spaces, and then will be taken to a designated point (Rana Liaquat Home Economics College, Expo Centre and Bahria College) in special shuttle buses. 

The security teams will carry out another physical inspection at the designated drop zone. The distance from the drop zone to the stadium gates is about 200-300 meters. 

Spectators will walk from the drop zone to the gates. Senior citizens and differently-abled spectators will be transported from the drop zones to the gates via buses.

Spectators will undergo a third physical search at the stadium gates.

A total of 1600 traffic police officers will be deployed across the metropolis to assist commuters in avoiding traffic jams and other hurdles.

The traffic plan for the PSL 3 final to be held in Karachi was unveiled by police officials and the Sindh information minister on Monday. Photo: Geo News 
 

  •  Security clearance is a four-hour-long process
  •  The stadium gates will open at 12 pm and closes at 5 pm
  •  The opening ceremony will take place around 6 pm, match to start around 7 pm
  • Match expected to end at 11 pm

Eatable items will not be allowed inside the stadium. Spectators can purchase food and drinks from PCB-approved food stalls set up within the car parking area. Ambulances will also be present at the parking area in case of a medical emergency.

Spectators will not be allowed to carry power banks to charge their phones and they will not be permitted to park their cars in the designated spots without showing match tickets.

Routes leading to Hassan Square and New Town and the Dalmia road will be closed for traffic during the match. However, the roads leading to both private hospitals on the Stadium Road will remain open. 

Sharea Faisal and Shahrah-i-Quaideen will also remain functional throughout.

Wasim Akram breaks down his picks for top local players during PSL

Female traffic warden spreads PSL cheer, one flower and chocolate at a time

Rain expected in Lahore during first PSL elimination match

Great to be in Lahore again, says Viv Richards

PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators face off today in Lahore eliminator

Foreign players get hearty welcome as Lahore gears up for PSL playoffs

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

