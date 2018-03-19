Police, Sindh govt reveal traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi

KARACHI: The traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League 3 final to be held in Karachi was unveiled by police officials and the Sindh information minister on Monday.



According to the plan, details of which were disclosed during a press conference earlier today by Sindh Rangers' Brigadier Shahid, the routes leading to and from Hassan Square and New Town would be closed for traffic on the March 25.

Eight parking spots have been allotted near the National Stadium. The VIPs will be allowed to park their cars at the stadium at China Ground near National Coaching Centre.

Car parking for the general public will be available at the football ground near Dalmia petrol pump, Hakeem Saeed playground at University Road, Sunday Bazaar ground near Baitul Mukkaram Mosque, KMC sports complex, China ground and KDA ground at Kashmir Road.



The crowd will undergo first physical search at the aforementioned parking spaces, and then will be taken to a designated point (Rana Liaquat Home Economics College, Expo Centre and Bahria College) in special shuttle buses.

The security teams will carry out another physical inspection at the designated drop zone. The distance from the drop zone to the stadium gates is about 200-300 meters.

Spectators will walk from the drop zone to the gates. Senior citizens and differently-abled spectators will be transported from the drop zones to the gates via buses.

Spectators will undergo a third physical search at the stadium gates.

A total of 1600 traffic police officers will be deployed across the metropolis to assist commuters in avoiding traffic jams and other hurdles.

Security clearance is a four-hour-long process

The stadium gates will open at 12 pm and closes at 5 pm

The opening ceremony will take place around 6 pm, match to start around 7 pm

Match expected to end at 11 pm

Eatable items will not be allowed inside the stadium. Spectators can purchase food and drinks from PCB-approved food stalls set up within the car parking area. Ambulances will also be present at the parking area in case of a medical emergency.

Spectators will not be allowed to carry power banks to charge their phones and they will not be permitted to park their cars in the designated spots without showing match tickets.

Routes leading to Hassan Square and New Town and the Dalmia road will be closed for traffic during the match. However, the roads leading to both private hospitals on the Stadium Road will remain open.

Sharea Faisal and Shahrah-i-Quaideen will also remain functional throughout.