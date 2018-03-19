PSL final tickets being illegally resold in 'black' online

KARACHI: Tickets for the Pakistan Super League final scheduled to take place in Karachi on March 25 are being illegally resold on the online black market, Geo News learned on Monday.

Officials of TCS Pakistan, a private courier company responsible for the initial sale of the tickets of the match in Pakistan, told Geo News that it has registered a complaint to the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding the illegal online resale of the tickets.

TCS Pakistan claimed that a Rs1,000 ticket of the general enclosure is on sale on a website for Rs 4,900 while tickets of Hanif Muhammad and Shoaib Muhammad enclosure are on sale for Rs 6,050 and Majid Khan enclosure for Rs 10,000. The tickets can be bought using a credit card.

Earlier, the tickets for the final were sold out within 15 hours of going on sale through legal channels. The price range of the tickets was Rs1,000 to Rs12,000. The tickets were being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Cricket fanatics queued up from early Thursday morning to buy tickets of the final.The tickets for the much-awaited final in Karachi were sold at 32 designated TCS Express Centers across the city.

Tickets went on sale at Yayvo.com at midnight, immediately after which the site crashed.

The site was restored at 3 am and within a few minutes, the tickets between the range of Rs1,000 and Rs4,000 were sold out.

The tournament final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.