Pakistan is no stranger to me, says Sammy

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy said on Monday that as he has been in Pakistan for a few times, the country is no stranger to him.



Before leaving for Lahore to play the Eliminator against Quetta Gladiators, The Windies all-rounder in an interview said: "We are going to play a knockout match. Every match is a knockout from now on. I am looking forward to stepping in out Gaddafi Stadium with my team and will try to step further in the competition. I and my overseas boys are coming."

Responding to a question, that he has felt 'special and proud' for getting love from Pakistani fans.

"We should also mention Chris Jordan, Andrew Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Liam Dawson; we all are making the trip. I am asking all the fans to support good cricket and Yellow Storm," he said.

The skipper expressed his hope that his team will play PSL final in Karachi.

Zalmi will play against Sarfraz Ahmed-led Gladiators on March 20 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The winner of the match will qualify to play the Eliminator against Karachi Kings to play final against Islamabad United.