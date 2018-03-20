Foreign players get hearty welcome as Lahore gears up for PSL playoffs

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Eliminator 1

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Foreign players get hearty welcome as Lahore gears up for PSL playoffs

By
Web Desk

Time Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

LAHORE: The city of gardens is all set to host Pakistani and foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eliminator matches, slated to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the city's Gaddafi Stadium.

The PSL's initial matches have concluded in Dubai and Sharjah and the tournament will now move to Lahore, before concluding with the final in Karachi.

Gaddafi Stadium will host elimination matches on today (March 20) and tomorrow (March 21).  

The final will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 25. 

Arrival of foreign players 

Foreign players associated with the Gladiators, Zalmi, and Kings arrived in Lahore at different times today. 

In pictures: Gaddafi Stadium ready to host PSL

Lahore will host PSL matches on March 20 and 21

Except for Dwayne Smith, all foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi — including skipper Darren Sammy, Liam Dawson, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Tamim Iqbal and Chris Jordan — arrived on Tuesday along with the Kings' Ravi Bopara, Tymal Mills, Joe Denly, David Wiese, Lendl Simmons, and Colin Ingram.

Quetta Gladiators’ Rilee Rossouw and Chris Green also arrived in the city, followed by teammates Mehmoodullah and Thisara Perera who joined them later in the day. 

The players travelled to Pakistan in foreign airlines and arrived here in Lahore at different times during the night, following which they reached their hotel amid stringent security protocol.

Upon their arrival at the hotel, they received a hearty welcome at the hotel.

Chris Green, who is representing the Gladiators, said: "I'm very happy to be in Pakistan for the first time. Peshawar Zalmi have a big match today!"

Rilee Rossouw, also representing the Gladiators, said he was glad to have reached Lahore.

"I'm very excited; I hope the Gladiators get a lot of support."

In the first elimination match, Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators, with the winner going on to face Karachi Kings in the second elimination match for a place in the final, which is set to take place on March 25, in Karachi — after over nine years since the city last hosted foreign cricketers.

Karachi, the city of lights, hosted its last international Test match in February 2009 when Pakistan played against Sri Lanka.

Days later, terrorists attacked a bus carrying the visiting Sri Lankans near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, resulting in the suspension of international cricket in the country for years to come.

Last year, Pakistan only hosted the PSL final in Lahore. In this context, the three PSL matches being held in Lahore and Karachi, this year, are being hailed as an indicator of the improving security conditions and the gradual return of international cricket to the nation.

PSL playoffs: Which overseas players will travel to Pakistan?

Majority of the foreign players of Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have agreed to visit Pakistan for the knockout games

Welcoming banners

Further, except for Eoin Morgan, all of the Kings' foreign players are set to arrive in Lahore as part of the squad for the second qualifier, scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

These include Joe Denly, Tymal Mills, Lendl Simmons and David Weisse.

The metropolis' local administration has put welcome banners on the roads from Allama Iqbal International Airport to the hotel, and from there to the stadium, while the security plans during the match have been finalised.

Section 144 imposed from Stadium to Mall Road

The Punjab Interior Secretary and Lahore Commissioner monitored the preparations in the stadium, while the government has imposed Section 144 from Gaddafi Stadium to Mall Road.

While speaking to the media, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, the Commissioner of Lahore, said the government will provide all necessary facilities to the cricket fans, including refreshments on economic rates.

As many as four parking areas have been designated for the fans coming to watch the matches, who will be taken to the stadium via shuttle service.

Pakistan is no stranger to me, says Sammy

Windies player says that he feels 'special and proud' for the love given by Pakistani fans to him.

All educational institutes within a three-kilometre radius of the stadium will be closed by 11 AM, whereas a few metro bus stations will also halt their services.

A monitoring cell has been established in the Gaddafi Stadium to review the security of the stadium and nearby areas.

Moreover, security officials have visited the dressing rooms and entry points of the spectators.

Foreign commentators have also reached Lahore. Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Micheal Slater, Damien Fleming, and Daren Ganga have arrived alongside Ramiz Raja and Bazid Khan.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Wasim Akram breaks down his picks for top local players during PSL

Wasim Akram breaks down his picks for top local players during PSL
Female traffic warden spreads PSL cheer, one flower and chocolate at a time

Female traffic warden spreads PSL cheer, one flower and chocolate at a time
Rain expected in Lahore during first PSL elimination match

Rain expected in Lahore during first PSL elimination match
Great to be in Lahore again, says Viv Richards

Great to be in Lahore again, says Viv Richards
PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators face off today in Lahore eliminator

PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators face off today in Lahore eliminator

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018