Drop them in the next PSL draft, says Sarfraz over foreign players' 'miscommitment'

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Eliminator 1

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Drop them in the next PSL draft, says Sarfraz over foreign players' 'miscommitment'

By
Web Desk

Time Tuesday Mar 20, 2018


DUBAI: Skipper Quetta Gladiators Sarfraz Ahmed reiterated on Monday that the players who miscommunicated with the Pakistan Cricket Board and franchises on playing the league's matches in Pakistan should not be included in the next Pakistan Super League drafts.

Just like last year, Quetta Gladiators are again running the risk of a depleted squad as most of their overseas players are unwilling to visit Pakistan. England opener Jason Roy, star batsman Kevin Pietersen, Australian veteran Shane Watson and all-rounder Ben Laughlin have expressed unwillingness to visit Pakistan for the knockout games.

Speaking in a press conference, Ahmed said: " I think the players should give importance to Pakistan when they accept huge contract offers."

Responding to a question, the Pakistan captain said he won't say Gladiators opener Shane Watson betrayed the franchise as his wife did not allow him to visit Pakistan even though he confirmed that he will play in Pakistan.

The skipper expressed his hope that the local Pakistani players will play as per expectations in the upcoming matches.

Gladiators will play against Peshawar Zalmi in the eliminator at Gaddafi Stadium today. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

