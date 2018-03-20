Drop them in the next PSL draft, says Sarfraz over foreign players' 'miscommitment'





DUBAI: Skipper Quetta Gladiators Sarfraz Ahmed reiterated on Monday that the players who miscommunicated with the Pakistan Cricket Board and franchises on playing the league's matches in Pakistan should not be included in the next Pakistan Super League drafts.



Just like last year, Quetta Gladiators are again running the risk of a depleted squad as most of their overseas players are unwilling to visit Pakistan. England opener Jason Roy, star batsman Kevin Pietersen, Australian veteran Shane Watson and all-rounder Ben Laughlin have expressed unwillingness to visit Pakistan for the knockout games.

Speaking in a press conference, Ahmed said: " I think the players should give importance to Pakistan when they accept huge contract offers."

Responding to a question, the Pakistan captain said he won't say Gladiators opener Shane Watson betrayed the franchise as his wife did not allow him to visit Pakistan even though he confirmed that he will play in Pakistan.

The skipper expressed his hope that the local Pakistani players will play as per expectations in the upcoming matches.

Gladiators will play against Peshawar Zalmi in the eliminator at Gaddafi Stadium today.