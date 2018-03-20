Great to be in Lahore again, says Viv Richards

LAHORE: West Indian batting legend and mentor for the Quetta Gladiators, Sir Vivian Richards has arrived in the walled city for his team’s match against the Peshawar Zalmi.



“It’s great to be here again in Lahore. I hope that this time we are a little more successful than last time out,” Richards said.

The former batsman stressed that Lahore was a great place and this time he brought his family along with him.

The Quetta Gladiators will face the Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator match with the winning team facing Karachi Kings for a place in the final.

Foreign players of Quetta Gladiators who have travelled to Pakistan include Rille Rossouw, Chirs Green, Mehmoodullahm T Perera and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

For the Peshawar Zalmi, foreign players include Darren Sammy, Liam Dawson, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Tamim Iqbal and Chris Jordan