PSL escapades: Foreign commentators tour Lahore’s 'breathtaking' old city

LAHORE: The foreign commentators of Pakistan Super League, who arrived on Monday, went on a tour of the Walled City of Lahore on Tuesday.



Commentators Alan Wilkins, who hails from the United Kingdom, and Daren Ganga, from the West Indies, toured the historic city with former Pakistani batting legend Majid Khan.

Commentators Alan Wilkins and Daren Ganga also took a ride of rickshaw during the tour.

The commentators were left mesmerised after the tour. Ganga shared on social media that the tour was ‘breathtaking’.

The West Indian commentator wrote: “Touring Lahore’s Old City today was breathtaking, seeing Shahi Hammam and the Wazir Khan Mosque alongside the Fmr. Pakistan Captain Majid Khan was divine...Pakistan Zindabad !!!”

Alan Wilkins shared his excitement on Twitter as well.

Alan Wilkins and Daren Ganga will fulfill their duties in the PSL 3 eliminators in Lahore, before travelling to Karachi for the final on March 25.

