Female traffic warden spreads PSL cheer, one flower and chocolate at a time

An air of celebration and joy grips Lahore as the walled city is set to host Pakistani and foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eliminator matches.



To add to the cheer, a female traffic warden in the city of gardens distributed roses and chocolates to those passing by.

“I am giving out chocolates and flowers to get people excited about the match and promote a positive image,” the warden said while speaking to Geo.tv.

She added that people appreciated her gesture.

The PSL's initial matches have concluded in Dubai and Sharjah and the tournament will now move to Lahore, before concluding with the final in Karachi.

Gaddafi Stadium is hosting elimination match on today (March 20) and tomorrow (March 21).

The final will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 25.

Arrival of players

Foreign players associated with the Gladiators, Zalmi, and Kings arrived in Lahore at different times today.

Except for Dwayne Smith, all foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi — including skipper Darren Sammy, Liam Dawson, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Tamim Iqbal and Chris Jordan — arrived on Tuesday along with the Kings' Ravi Bopara, Tymal Mills, Joe Denly, David Wiese, Lendl Simmons, and Colin Ingram.

Quetta Gladiators’ Rilee Rossouw and Chris Green also arrived in the city, followed by teammates Mehmoodullah and Thisara Perera who joined them later in the day.

The players travelled to Pakistan in foreign airlines and arrived here in Lahore at different times during the night, following which they reached their hotel amid stringent security protocol.