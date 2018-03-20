Wasim Akram breaks down his picks for top local players during PSL

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Wasim Akram breaks down his picks for top local players during PSL

By
GEO NEWS

Time Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

Wasim Akram has revealed his picks for the top local talent during the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an interview with Geo News, the Sultan of Swing said he was not impressed with the batting talent during the tournament, however, Hussain Talat was the lone exception.

Talat has an average of 38.80 - Photo PCB 

“He is definitely the find of this year. After seeing his attitude and fitness I can say that my guy is Hussain Talat.”

Islamabad United’s left-handed batsman Hussain Talat has played 11 matches and scored 194 runs at an average of 38.80. His highest score was 48 not out.

Commenting on the bowlers, Akram said he was impressed by Mohammad Sami and Rahat Ali. “Rahat is a different bowler. I do not know what Sami eats for breakfast but he is as fit as any young player in the PSL. If he continues to bowl well, he should be selected for the T20 format.”

37-year-old seamer Mohammad Sami of the Islamabad United has picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches an average of 21.66. His best figures have been 3/21. Left-arm seamer Rahat Ali of the Quetta Gladiators has played 10 matches and picked up 11 wickets at an average of 27.81. His best figures have been 2/29.

Shaheen Afridi during Lahore Qalandars match against Multan Sultans - Photo PCB  
 

A young bowler who has been on everyone’s radar is 17-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi who was expected to perform well after his dominance at the under-19 World Cup. Afridi who played for the Lahore Qalandars had a decent tournament picking up seven wickets in seven matches. “Shaheen had one spell against Multan Sultans. He has potential,” Akram told Geo News.

The former skipper also stressed the importance of having young local players being exposed to foreign coaches. “The style of foreign coaches is very different. I am not saying that our coaches are bad but they do not have the same impact.” 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

